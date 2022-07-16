Janus Henderson Group plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Janus Henderson Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will earn $2.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Janus Henderson Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JHG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $23.54 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 9,261,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,736,000 after buying an additional 2,886,801 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 53.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

