Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.45-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.80 billion-$32.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.67 billion. Jabil also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.34 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of $74.80.

Jabil Trading Up 2.6 %

Jabil stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $59.44. Jabil has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $72.11.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Jabil by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

