Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 396,300 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Stock Performance

Iteris stock remained flat at $2.71 during midday trading on Friday. 67,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,321. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $114.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Iteris to $3.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Featured Articles

