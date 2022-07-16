iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $531,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 27,675 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,357,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,181,000.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $50.47.

