iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.11.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

