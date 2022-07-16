iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $229.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

