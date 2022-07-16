iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.