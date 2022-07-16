iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $528,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,150 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,782,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,213,000 after purchasing an additional 137,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8,657.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 91,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,947,000 after purchasing an additional 90,902 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $211.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

