iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $114.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.72.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.