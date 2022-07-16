iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 160.7% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $818,000.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EWJV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,751. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

