iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 155,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $61.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.