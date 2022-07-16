iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Shares Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China A ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter worth $658,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,548,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Stock Performance

CNYA stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 136,908 shares. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47.

