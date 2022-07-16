iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,273.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 42,553 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

