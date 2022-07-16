iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Up 140.7% in June

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 140.7% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.61% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMIF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

