iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,026 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 276,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,590,000 after buying an additional 20,932 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after buying an additional 165,882 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BG Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 169,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,110,000 after buying an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $102.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

