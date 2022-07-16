iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $58.05

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.05 and last traded at $58.05, with a volume of 23 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.17.
iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.
iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
