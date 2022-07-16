IQ.cash (IQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $127,381.21

IQ.cash (IQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $127,381.21 and $65.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash.

IQ.cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

