IoT Chain Achieves Market Cap of $808,881.00 (ITC)

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $808,881.00 and approximately $129,047.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoT Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoT Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

