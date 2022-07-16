IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

IONQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE IONQ opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. IonQ has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $35.90.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

In other IonQ news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 498,614 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $2,817,169.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,306,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,632,815.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 35.6% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IonQ by 163.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

