ION (ION) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

ION (ION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. ION has a total market capitalization of $67,519.41 and $2.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ION has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00099381 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00016997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00281635 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00042247 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008239 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,767,728 coins and its circulating supply is 13,867,728 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ION

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

