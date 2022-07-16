Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Shares Down 0.4%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 5,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.
Investor AB (publ) Trading Down 0.4 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06.
About Investor AB (publ)
Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investor AB (publ) (IVSBF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.