Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 15th (AOIFF, BMI, ECL, ENQUF, FELE, GMVHF, IPCFF, LNN, MWA, PGPHF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 15th:

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from SEK 23 to SEK 24. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Africa Oil Corp alerts:

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 23 ($0.27) to GBX 21 ($0.25).

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,100 ($24.98) to GBX 1,950 ($23.19).

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from SEK 160 to SEK 170. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN). Northcoast Research issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA). Northcoast Research issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from CHF 1,040 to CHF 990. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR). Northcoast Research issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 120 ($1.43) to GBX 100 ($1.19).

Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 269 ($3.20) to GBX 232 ($2.76).

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 350 ($4.16) to GBX 290 ($3.45).

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from SEK 96 to SEK 97. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI). They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from €49.00 ($49.00) to €40.00 ($40.00). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL). Northcoast Research issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.