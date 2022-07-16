Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Investar Price Performance

ISTR stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $225.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Investar has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.23.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.88 million. Investar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investar Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Investar by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Investar by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Investar by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Investar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Investar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 572,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Investar to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Investar

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.