Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Investar Price Performance
ISTR stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $225.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Investar has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.23.
Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.88 million. Investar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Investar Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Investar by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Investar by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Investar by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Investar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Investar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 572,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Investar to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Investar
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
Further Reading
