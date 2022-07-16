Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Down 40.0% in June

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PSCU opened at $57.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.81. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $69.13.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.
