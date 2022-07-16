Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Down 40.0% in June

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCU opened at $57.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.81. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $69.13.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

