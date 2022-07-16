Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSCC traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.54. 29,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,065. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $93.33 and a twelve month high of $112.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.37 and a 200 day moving average of $101.44.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

