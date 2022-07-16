Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Down 47.8% in June

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Stock Performance

ISDX traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,329. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,196,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,288,000 after buying an additional 31,734 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 76.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter.

