Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Down 58.7% in June

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the June 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,853,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,047,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,813. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48.

