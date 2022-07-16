Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the June 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. 55,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,533. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 757,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 643,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 90,210 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,219 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 304,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 91,817 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares during the period.

