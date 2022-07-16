Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the June 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ KBWD traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. 55,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,533. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF
