Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, an increase of 154.0% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the first quarter worth about $304,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 522.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,667,000.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PGJ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.98. 103,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,941. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

