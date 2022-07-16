Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 119.7% from the June 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

PRFZ traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $155.39. 64,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,251. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $148.46 and a one year high of $202.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.93.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

