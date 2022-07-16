Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $210.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.06. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.18.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.