Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Position Lowered by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPI. TheStreet cut Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $518.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.17. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.11 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 91.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $397,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,803.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

