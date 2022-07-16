Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target Cut to €2.90 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley to €2.90 ($2.90) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €2.15 ($2.15) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.30) to €2.00 ($2.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.80 ($2.80) to €2.40 ($2.40) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.10) to €2.90 ($2.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.61.

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $20.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

