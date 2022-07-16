Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 276.9% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IKTSY. HSBC downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,105.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.22. 77,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,891. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.06. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $79.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.8905 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

