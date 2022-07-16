Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Intersect ENT Stock Performance

Shares of XENT opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $954.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Intersect ENT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 56,562 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 153,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

