Internet of People Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (IOP)

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet of People has traded flat against the US dollar. Internet of People has a total market cap of $44,292.22 and $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00042413 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Internet of People

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet of People Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

