inSure (SURE) Price Hits $0.0095

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. inSure has a market capitalization of $34.02 million and approximately $125,961.00 worth of inSure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, inSure has traded flat against the US dollar. One inSure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

inSure Coin Profile

inSure (SURE) is a coin. inSure’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,783,160 coins. inSure’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure’s official website is insuretoken.net.

Buying and Selling inSure

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

