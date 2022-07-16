inSure DeFi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.19 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $90.77 million and $3.19 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One inSure DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,210.28 or 0.99978765 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

