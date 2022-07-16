Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Takes $707,000 Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDS. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $78,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,316.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE TDS opened at $15.48 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 80.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

