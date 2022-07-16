Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 97 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after acquiring an additional 332,568 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $114.62 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

