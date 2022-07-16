Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 251 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,936 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

