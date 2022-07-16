Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAG. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $12,684,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,733,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,014,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1,223.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 64,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 59,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 364.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.40.

Shares of PAG opened at $105.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.24. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.87 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.82. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.48%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

