Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $896,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

