Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $833,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after buying an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,520,000 after buying an additional 1,818,338 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,043,000 after buying an additional 978,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.61.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $102.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average is $107.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

