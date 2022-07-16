Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,430,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,840,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,777,000 after acquiring an additional 62,332 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,649,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,113,000 after acquiring an additional 453,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

SouthState stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. SouthState’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

