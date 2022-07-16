Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 62,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NULV stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.53.

