Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Sells $561,680.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) COO Xuong Nguyen sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $561,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Xuong Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Xuong Nguyen sold 11,262 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $900,960.00.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.51. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Kokino LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

