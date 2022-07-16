Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Sells $561,680.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) COO Xuong Nguyen sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $561,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Xuong Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 1st, Xuong Nguyen sold 11,262 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $900,960.00.
StoneX Group Stock Performance
Shares of SNEX stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Kokino LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
