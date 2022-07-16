Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Sells $561,680.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEXGet Rating) COO Xuong Nguyen sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $561,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Xuong Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 1st, Xuong Nguyen sold 11,262 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $900,960.00.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.51. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Kokino LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.