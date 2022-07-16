Insider Buying: Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Director Buys $28,375.00 in Stock

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) Director Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $28,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,194,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,521,885.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 120,000 shares of Enzo Biochem stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 50,000 shares of Enzo Biochem stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00.
Enzo Biochem Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE ENZ opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $116.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.82. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
