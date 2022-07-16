Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target Lowered to $248.00 at BTIG Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $290.00 to $248.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $95.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.75. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.81. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $94.55 and a 12 month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.59). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,853,000 after purchasing an additional 46,074 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Stories

