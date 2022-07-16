Inlet Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,459,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEU traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.97. The stock had a trading volume of 38,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,620. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.60 and a fifty-two week high of $378.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.43 and a 200-day moving average of $324.08.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $662.55 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 7.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

